Narendra Modi inaugurates 60-MW Tuirial hydropower project in Aizawl, praises govt schemes for development of North East

Aizawl: Mizoram has become the third power-surplus state in the North East after Sikkim and Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He also said the central schemes for the benefit of the north-east had gained momentum and that his government was committed to developing the region.

We are committed to bring all the State Capitals of North East Region on the Rail map. The Government of India is executing 15 New Rail Line projects of 1385 kilometers length, at a cost of over Rs.47,000 crore: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 16, 2017

"Today, we celebrate a significant milestone in the history of Mizoram with the completion and dedication of the 60-MW Tuirial hydropower project," the prime minister said, while addressing a public meeting in Aizwal after inaugurating it.

With the commissioning of the project, Mizoram became the third power-surplus state in the north-east, he added.

The hydropower project would produce "251 million units" of electrical energy every year and boost the economic development of the state, Modi said. "The completion of this project is a reflection of our commitment to completing the ongoing projects and ushering in a new era of development in the north-east," he added.

The Tuirial project, which was announced and cleared in 1998 by the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was the first major central project to be successfully commissioned in Mizoram, the prime minister said.

Modi said that the project would boost the socio-economic development of the state. He said that that besides electricity the reservoir water would open new avenues for navigation, provide connectivity to remote villages and development of fisheries.

The prime minister said that government’s vision was to transform North East region. “It is said that the lack of connectivity is one of the biggest hurdles in the path of development of the north eastern region. My Government wants to do 'Transformation by Transportation' through investment in infrastructure to change the face of the North Eastern Region”, he added.

Modi said that government had changed the regulatory regime and now there will be no requirement of any permit or permission for producing, transporting and selling bamboo and its products produced by farmers in their own fields.