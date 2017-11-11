Mumbai traffic policeman suspended after video of him towing car with woman and infant inside sparks outrage

A car with a woman and a seven-month-old baby was towed away by the traffic police in Mumbai, leading to widespread outrage. The incident occurred on Friday at SV Road, Malad around 4.30 p.m.

In the video, the woman, Jyoti Male, can be heard saying that there were two cars in front of her which were not towed. She also adds that there was no nameplate on the traffic policeman's uniform. Aggrieved by the incident, Jyoti says that she was breastfeeding the child when this incident occurred. She later told ANI that the policeman towing the car did not even ask her to get down from the vehicle. She even informed them that she was breastfeeding her child, but they did not stop.

The person shooting the Facebook Live can be heard saying that the policeman in the aforementioned video is Shashank Rane. The Mumbai Police Twitter account said that the traffic branch has been informed about the incident. They also provided a Traffic Helpline WhatsApp number.

Maharashtra Minister of Finance and Planning, and Forests, Sudhir Mungantiwar, said to India Today that it was an "inhuman action by police" and that "action will be taken." ANI reports that the Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the case. The report adds that the Joint Commissioner ordered the DCP (Traffic) West to visit the location where the incident took place and begin an inquiry immediately. He added that a report must be filed on the same by Sunday.

"It has been prima facie noticed that safety of the woman and the child was endangered in the incident. Hence, pending inquiry, the constable is being placed under suspension," Amitesh Kumar said. A decision about departmental action against him will be taken after the report is received, he added.

