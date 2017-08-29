Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut on Wednesday, says education minister Vinod Tawde

Mumbai: Schools and colleges here will remain closed on Wednesday in view of the MeT department forecasting heavy rains in the metropolis.

The city received torrential rains the entire day on Tuesday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy showers Wednesday as well.

After taking stock of the situation, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde instructed the colleges and schools to remain shut on Wednesday.

"With today's heavy downpour and predictions for heavier rainfall; schools, college authorities instructed to remained closed tomorrow," Tawde tweeted late on Tuesday evening.

According to a senior official, it is a precautionary measure taken by the state government and once the IMD issued its forecast, the government declared half day working for its employees on Tuesday.