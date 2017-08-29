Mumbai rains: Rajnath Singh takes stock of situation after call with Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and took stock of the situation in Mumbai and nearby areas due to heavy rains.

"Had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis regarding the situation due to heavy rains in Mumbai and nearby areas," he tweeted.

The home minister said he assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have already reached Mumbai for rescue and relief ops, he said.

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds pummelled Mumbai on Tuesday, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees, swamping homes, and bringing the megapolis and satellite towns to their knees.

People's woes were compounded by the high tide that prevented natural drainage of water into the sea.