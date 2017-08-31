Mumbai rains: Dr Deepak Amarapurkar's body found on Worli seashore nearly 48 hours after he went missing

The body of Dr Deepak Amarapurkar — a renowned gastroenterologist of Bombay Hospital who had gone missing after Tuesday's heavy downpour — has been found near the seashore at Worli, ANI reported. Quoting eyewitness records, the police said that Amarapurkar fell into a manhole in a flooded street in Lower Parel on Tuesday.

Amarapurkar was on his way home to Ameya Cooperative Housing Society on Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, when he found himself stuck in traffic. The gastroenterologist told his driver he would walk the rest of the distance home as it was a short journey. Members of his family, worried that the doctor hadn't returned, showed his photograph to people along his route home.

A few had said he had fallen into a manhole. His umbrella, that was found near a manhole which was searched, offered the only indication that he was at that location. BMC officials told Firstpost that divers will attempt to trace an underground route from the manhole to a large storm water drain in Worli.

He spoke last with his wife on Tuesday night, and he told her he would be home in ten minutes but had not turned up. "According to some eyewitnesses Amrapurkar fell into a manhole and police recovered his umbrella from near it," Sunil Deshmukh, assistant commissioner of police, Dadar division told PTI.

After torrential rain swamped large parts of the country's financial capital, paralysing road, rail and air services, life began returning to normal slowly with stranded people finally heading home.

With inputs from PTI