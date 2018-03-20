Mumbai rail roko latest updates: The train services have resumed as students have called off their agitation.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 10:44 AM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 10:54 AM
Highlights
10:54 (IST)
Watch: Railways has given us assurance of a discussion on this issue in two days, say protesters
10:51 (IST)
Piyush Goyal assured help to protesters, Kirit Somaiya had tweeted
10:46 (IST)
Railway traffic resumes as protest ends
10:44 (IST)
Students call off agitation
News reports have said that train services on Central Line have resumed as students have called off their agitation.
10:37 (IST)
Massive crowd at the protest site
Image procured by Sanjay Sawant
10:35 (IST)
Watch: Angry protesters at the railway tracks
10:33 (IST)
No provision of giving jobs to apprentices: Central Railway
The Central Railway has released a statement on the protest and has said: "There is no provision of giving jobs to the apprentices as per the Apprentice Act."
"They are given only training of a specified period to improve their skills and experience of having worked in the field. However, Ministry of Railways have taken a decision and reserved 20 percent of the seats filled through direct recruitment."
"The notification is already issued with last date of submitting application as 31.3.2018. Apprentices can apply against this notification and Special Examination will shortly be held for Apprentices who have done training in Railway Workshops under Apprentices Act."
10:29 (IST)
Watch: Students take to railway tracks to protest
10:22 (IST)
Dabbawalas say they are stuck due to protest
Mumbai Dabbawala Association spokesperson Subhash Talekar said that the rail roko protest on the central line impacted tiffin delivery service in some areas.
He said that many dabbawalas are stuck at stations due to the protest. They are waiting to get train services back on track.
10:12 (IST)
Visuals from the rail roko protest
10:12 (IST)
Congress says it supports the Mumbai rail roko protest
"Congress is in full support of the protest of agitating students," Congress leader R Vikhe Patil told CNN-News18.
News reports also said that local MNS leaders have also arrived at the spot and are supporting the protest.
10:02 (IST)
Shiv Sena leaders to meet Piyush Goyal over Mumbai protests: News18