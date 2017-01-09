Mumbai gets major digital push: 510 WiFi hotspots go live across city, 1,200 by May

On Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched 500 WiFi hotspots across Mumbai. Taking to Twitter to announce his push towards accessible internet for the public, Fadnavis added that 1,200 spots will go live by Maharashtra Day — 1 May.

Happy to dedicate Phase 1 of #MumbaiWiFi .

From this instance, 500 WiFi Hotspots go live across various locations in #Mumbai . — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

#MumbaiWifi is India’s largest Public WiFi service & one of the largest globally too. #MumWiFi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

As committed,1200 WiFi hotspots will be active by 1st May 2017.Meanwhile we will also monitor the progress on connectivity & speed.#MumWiFi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

Promising users a good internet experience, the chief minister also shared the new Twitter handle for public grievances.

Find your nearest hotspot at https://t.co/89CSobykNI

Feel free to share feedback/issues at #twitter handle @AS_Mum_WiFi .

Happy browsing! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

The service — that Fadnavis claimed is one of the largest in the world — is called Aaple Sarkar Mumbai WiFi.

We are committed to give good experience to Mumbaikars and will resolve issues on priority.#MumWiFi #Mumbai — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

During the trial period from 2nd to 8th Jan about 23000 users across the city signed up &and downloaded more than 2 TB of data. #MumWifi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

It is an important step by our Government in the continual commitment of AapleSarkar for digital empowerment of Maharashtra!#MumWiFi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

Find your nearest Wi-Fi hotspot from the list below:

Mumbai Wifi Hotspots by Firstpost on Scribd