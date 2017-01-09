You are here:
Mumbai gets major digital push: 510 WiFi hotspots go live across city, 1,200 by May

FP Staff Jan, 09 2017 16:05:53 IST
On Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched 500 WiFi hotspots across Mumbai. Taking to Twitter to announce his push towards accessible internet for the public, Fadnavis added that 1,200 spots will go live by Maharashtra Day — 1 May.

Promising users a good internet experience, the chief minister also shared the new Twitter handle for public grievances.

The service — that Fadnavis claimed is one of the largest in the world — is called Aaple Sarkar Mumbai WiFi.

Find your nearest Wi-Fi hotspot from the list below:

Mumbai Wifi Hotspots by Firstpost on Scribd

