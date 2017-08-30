Mumbai flooded: Three, including two children, killed as 2 buildings collapse in Vikhroli

Mumbai: Three persons, including two minors, were today killed in two house collapse incidents in suburban Vikroli in the wake of torrential rains that lashed Mumbai, police said.

In the first incident in the hilly Suryanagar area, a house at a higher level collapsed on one below, trapping a one-and-a-half-year-old infant, Nikhil, 40-year-old Suresh Arjun Prasad Mourya and Kiran Baby Pal (25), a senior police official said.

They were taken to a nearby civic hospital where Nikhil and Mourya were declared dead before admission, the official said.

At Varshanagar hill area of Vikroli Parksite, a protective wall collapsed on a house, killing two-year-old Kalyani Jangam on the spot, he said. Her parents Gopal Jangam (36) and Chhaya Jangam (30) suffered injuries.

They have been admitted to a hospital, the official said.