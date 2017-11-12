Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flays Farooq Abdullah over his remark over PoK, says he 'talks irrationally sometimes'

Mumbai: Criticising former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah over his statement that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Sunday that the National Conference president "talks irrationally sometimes".

Abdullah said on Saturday that PoK belongs to Pakistan and "this won't change" no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight.

His statement came a few days after Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rejected the idea of an "independent Kashmir", saying it was not based on "reality".

"Farooq Abdullah saab bujurg vyakti hain, kabhi kabhi behki baatein karate hain (Abdullah is a senior leader, but he talks irrationally sometimes)," the minority affairs minister told reporters in response to a question.