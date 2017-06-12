Monsoon alert: Rains reach parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal as North India swelters, says IMD

New Delhi: The monsoon reached parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, triggering rain while hot weather conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh where some places recorded temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Delhi witnessed a hot day with the maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 25.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The humidity level in the national capital oscillated between 75 and 25 percent.

The much-awaited south-west monsoon finally reached Mumbai and also covered parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Nashik districts.

In Marathwada, its reach was restricted to Parbhani district only, India Meteorological Department officials said.

The south-west monsoon arrived in Odisha, triggering moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

The monsoon has so far covered some parts of districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore after making a steady advance.

Other parts of the state are likely to be covered by the monsoon as it gradually advances further, IMD officials said, expecting heavy rains to lash the state.

Monsoon arrived in Kolkata also, three days behind the official schedule, raising hopes of much-awaited rains after a long and scorching summer.

Southwest monsoon has advanced into most parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and some parts of Gangetic West Bengal.

Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Bihar.

Gaya was recorded as the hottest place in the state at 39.3 degrees Celsius followed by Bhagalpur (38), Patna (37.4) and Purnea (35.6).

The maximum temperatures hovered around levels normal for this time of the season in the four major cities of Bihar.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at one or two places in north Bihar and south-east Bihar with Purnea recording 81.5 mm of rainfall, while Bhagalpur and Patna registered 0.5 mm and trace, respectively.

The maximum temperature continued to hover around normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum was 39.7 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's maximum settled at 42 degrees Celsius and Karnal registered 39.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar's high was 39.3 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures of 38.8 and 39.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Pre-monsoon showers continued to occur at few places in Rajasthan where Sallopat in Banswara recorded 3 cm of rain since Sunday.

Banswara city and Jhadol (Udaipur) recorded 2 cm rain while few other places also registered below 2 cm rain during this period.

Barmer was recorded as the hottest place recording a maximum of 43.2 degrees Celsius followed by Jaisalmer (43), Bikaner (42.6) and Churu (42).

Heat wave conditions continued in Uttar Pradesh, where Banda had yesterday recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, the highest among places in plains.

Allahabad registered a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius followed by Kanpur (41), Lucknow (40.5) Varanasi (40.4) and Bareilly (39.6).

The minimum temperature in Bareilly was recorded 24.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur (27.2), Lucknow (28.4) Varanasi (29.4) and Allahabad (30).