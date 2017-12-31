You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Militants storm CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district; one jawan killed, two others injured

IndiaPTI31 Dec, 2017 09:55:11 IST

Srinagar: Two heavily armed militants stormed a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours on Sunday, killing a personnel and leaving two others injured.


The militants attacked the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora around 2 am. "Two heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about
2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," CRPF officials said,

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as constable Saifuddin Soz, a resident of Srinagar. "The two militants are holed up in one building block in the camp and operation is underway to neutralise militants," a senior official of the force said.


The camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley. A Jammu and Kashmir Police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.


Published Date: Dec 31, 2017 09:55 am | Updated Date: Dec 31, 2017 09:55 am



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores