Militants storm CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district; one jawan killed, two others injured

Srinagar: Two heavily armed militants stormed a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours on Sunday, killing a personnel and leaving two others injured.

Pulwama CRPF training centre attack #UPDATE: One jawan has lost his life in the attack. Encounter continues #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

The militants attacked the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora around 2 am. "Two heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about

2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," CRPF officials said,

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as constable Saifuddin Soz, a resident of Srinagar. "The two militants are holed up in one building block in the camp and operation is underway to neutralise militants," a senior official of the force said.

The camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley. A Jammu and Kashmir Police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.