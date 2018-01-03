You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MiG-29 aircraft crashes in Goa's Dabolim airport after going off runway; pilot ejects safely

IndiaFP Staff03 Jan, 2018 13:33:20 IST

A Mig-29 aircraft crashed in Goa's Dabolim airport on Wednesday after going off runway. However, media reports said that the pilot ejected to safety and there were no casualties.

The fire in the aircraft was being extinguished, news agency ANI reported. It also said that the Goa airport's runway was shut down and further firefighting was in progress.


The Indian Navy confirmed the news, and a spokesperson posted on Twitter that it was an under-trainee pilot who was at the wheel.


A report on NDTV said this is the first Mig-29 to be lost by the Indian Navy which operates the jet off the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya from Karwar on the Goa-Karnataka border. The aircraft will also be deployed off INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier being built for the navy, the report mentioned. BCH Negi, the Airports Authority of India director for Goa airport, told IANS that the runway was closed for now. "It has been closed for an hour as of now," he said.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Jan 03, 2018 01:33 pm | Updated Date: Jan 03, 2018 01:33 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores