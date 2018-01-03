MiG-29 aircraft crashes in Goa's Dabolim airport after going off runway; pilot ejects safely

A Mig-29 aircraft crashed in Goa's Dabolim airport on Wednesday after going off runway. However, media reports said that the pilot ejected to safety and there were no casualties.

The fire in the aircraft was being extinguished, news agency ANI reported. It also said that the Goa airport's runway was shut down and further firefighting was in progress.

#UPDATE: Goa airport shut down; firefighting in progress after MiG-29K accident on runway. — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

The Indian Navy confirmed the news, and a spokesperson posted on Twitter that it was an under-trainee pilot who was at the wheel.

A Mig29K aircraft with under-trainee pilot goes off runway while taking off at Goa airport. Pilot ejects to safety. Fire on aircraft being extinguished @DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 3, 2018

A report on NDTV said this is the first Mig-29 to be lost by the Indian Navy which operates the jet off the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya from Karwar on the Goa-Karnataka border. The aircraft will also be deployed off INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier being built for the navy, the report mentioned. BCH Negi, the Airports Authority of India director for Goa airport, told IANS that the runway was closed for now. "It has been closed for an hour as of now," he said.

With inputs from IANS