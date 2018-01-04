MEA slams Pakistan over second video of Kulbhushan Jadhav, calls it 'coerced statement'

The Centre on Thursday reacted to Pakistan's release of a second video of Kulbhushan Jadhav and said, "This does not come as a surprise for us." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said the absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing the allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment.

The MEA further added, "Pakistan is best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolutions 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian national."

Our response to the latest video by Pakistan of Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav. pic.twitter.com/Nz2SpWpWS1 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also called the video "cruel, and inhuman and very disappointing."

This is cruel, and inhuman and very disappointing. A civilized state can never indulge in such behaviour: Shashi Tharoor,Congress on Pakistan releasing an apparent new video of #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/DgrXkrkZty — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

On Thursday, Pakistan released another video of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in Pakistan for alleged spying, on Thursday. Earlier, it had released a video after the former naval officer met his wife and mother in Pakistan.

In the video, Jadhav thanks the Pakistani government for letting him meet this wife and mother and says that it was a very pleasant meeting. Jadhav also quoted her as saying, "I feel very relaxed to see you, I feel very satisfied to this, he says that he replied, "Don't worry mummy, they are taking caring of me. They have not harmed me."

On 25 December, Jadhav met his wife and mother and the Indian envoy who had accompanied Kulbhushan's mother and wife was allowed to witness the meeting from a distance. This was the first meeting between Jadhav and his family since his arrest on 3 March, 2016.