LIVE: Scribe Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru; modus operandi similar to Pansare, Dabholkar, Kalburgi murders

Modus operandi in Gauri Lankesh murder similar to Pansare, Dabholkar and Kalburgi killings

A senior police official said that the modus operandi in the Gauri Lankesh murder seems very close to what was witnessed in the murder of Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, and MM Kalburgi. "Bullets were fired on chest and heads, and the three assailants came on a bike. It's very similar to what was witnessed in the murder of Pansare, Dabholkar, and Kalburgi," the police official said.

The official also added that like Pansare, Dabholkar, and Kalburgi, Gauri was also not very influential. 'She was not someone who could bring down a government. So, why these kinds of killings are taking place also warrants investigation," he added.