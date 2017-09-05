You are here:
LIVE: Scribe Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru; modus operandi similar to Pansare, Dabholkar, Kalburgi murders

IndiaFP StaffSep, 05 2017 23:16:44 IST
LIVE: Scribe Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru; modus operandi similar to Pansare, Dabholkar, Kalburgi murders

  • 23:16 (IST)

    Let's warn each other of fake news, said Gauri Lankesh in her last few tweets

  • 23:14 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh was one of India's gustiest journalists: Vir Sanghvi

    "As a friend, colleague and admirer for decades, I am shocked and shattered to hear of the murder of Gauri Lankesh, one of India's gutsiest journalists," said Vir Sanghvi, an eminent media personality.

  • 23:03 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh had written against former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa in latest edition of her magazine

    In the latest edition of her magazine Gauri Lankesh Patrike dated 6 September, 2017 (tomorrow), Gauri Lankesh had published stories against former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and against a journalist-turned-politician Mysuru Member of Parliament Prathap Simha.

  • 22:45 (IST)

    Modus operandi in Gauri Lankesh murder similar to Pansare, Dabholkar and Kalburgi killings

    A senior police official said that the modus operandi in the Gauri Lankesh murder seems very close to what was witnessed in the murder of Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, and  MM Kalburgi. "Bullets were fired on chest and heads, and the three assailants came on a bike. It's very similar to what was witnessed in the murder of Pansare, Dabholkar, and Kalburgi," the police official said.

    The official also added that like Pansare, Dabholkar, and Kalburgi, Gauri was also not very influential. 'She was not someone who could bring down a government. So, why these kinds of killings are taking place also warrants investigation," he added.

  • 22:32 (IST)

    Another unconfirmed image of Gauri Lankesh' body

    Another image of Gauri Lankesh' body shows her body lying on her verandah. The local police had earlier confirmed that gunshots were heard near her house in the evening. Firstpost, however, was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the image.

  • 22:23 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh was a staunch critic of BJP, Hindutva politics

    Gauri, who ran a weekly magazine named Gauri Lankesh Patrike was a staunch critic of Hindutva politics and the BJP. Her anti-establishment articles have appeared in several newspapers and magazines.

    Lankesh had described the defamation case that she lost to BJP MP Prahlad Joshi, as an attempt to silence her political views.

  • 22:19 (IST)

    Lankesh was convicted in a defamation case against BJP leaders

    In November 2016, Lankesh was convicted by a court of defaming two BJP leaders for articles published in her periodical in 2008 following which she was sentenced to six months in jail and asked to pay Rs 10,000 penalty. The senior journalist had been granted bail.

  • 22:18 (IST)

    Gari Lankesh' body found in her apartment's verandah, says police

    An image of Gauri Lankesh' body has been under circulation. While sources claimed that it was released by the local police, Firstpost was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the image. 

  • 22:17 (IST)

    Too early to reveal details of Lankesh's death, says DCP MN Acucheth

    Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police MN Anucheth who confirmed her dead said: “It is too early to comment on the issue, we cannot reveal any further details at the moment.”- Hindustan Times

  • 22:16 (IST)

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweets out condolences, calls for culprits' arrest

  • 22:14 (IST)

    CPM's Sitaram Yechury recalls Dabholkar and Pansare's death

  • 22:13 (IST)

    Shootout took place outside Gauri Lankesh' house: MN, Anucheth, DCP 

    "There has been a shootout at the residence of Gauri Lankesh today evening. She is no more. Her body has been found on the verandah of her house at Ideal Homes in RR Nagar Police Station limits," said MN, Anucheth, DCP west.

    — Input from Kavita Patil of 101Reporters

  • 22:10 (IST)

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah offers condolences 

  • 22:09 (IST)

    Not murder of an individual or journalist but murder of progressive thinking, says JDS' Danish Ali

  • 22:03 (IST)

    Congress promises to punish Gauri's assailants

  • 21:59 (IST)

    The first visuals of Gauri Lankesh at her home after she was attacked.

  • 21:52 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh never mentioned any threat: Karnataka DGP

    Karnataka DGP RK Dutta tells CNN-News 18, "Met her recently. She never talked about any threat."

  • 21:52 (IST)

    Three men on bike killed Gauri near the gate of her house

    According to eye witnesses, the 55-year-old journalist was standing near the gate of her house when three men on a motor bike sprayed her with bullets. The veteran journalist sustained injuries in neck which killed her on the spot. - Times of India

  • 21:50 (IST)

    Congress members say it is too early to comment on the incident

  • 21:47 (IST)

    Reactions pour in on Twitter against Lankesh's killing

  • 21:43 (IST)

    The incident happened at 7.45 pm, says Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

  • 21:41 (IST)

    Unidentified men attacked her from close range

    Reports suggest unidentified men shot her three times from close range and she collapsed on the spot. Lankesh ran the weekly Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid, and had been under attack from people with ideological differences.- NDTV

  • 21:35 (IST)

    Bengaluru DCP confirm's Lankesh's death

  • 21:17 (IST)

    Senior journalist Gauri Lakesh shot in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, reports said.

Times Now reported that assailants pumped three bullets into Gauri who had apprehended threat to her life. The News Minute further stated that an unidentified man shot her when she was getting out of her car to open the gate of her house.

The report also quotes DG RK Dutta saying,"We got the information just now. She was returning home. Her home is in Ideal Home Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. She got down from her car and she was opening the gate when she was shot. The details are sketchy, and we are yet to know who has done it.

The bullets killed her on the spot, reports said.

However, it would be too early to comment on it as a report from India Today said that four men entered her house and attacked her.

Gauri, a well-known critic of the Right wing and Hindutva politics, was the editor of weekly tabloid magazine Gauri Lankesh Patrike. Apart from this, she was also a columnist for various newspapers and an activist.

Assailants pumped three bullets into Gauri who had apprehended threat to her life, according to media reports. The News Minute further stated that an unidentified man shot her when she was getting out of her car to open the gate of her house. The shots killed her on the spot, reports said.


Published Date: Sep 05, 2017 10:58 pm | Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017 11:16 pm


