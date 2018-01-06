Lalu Prasad sentenced to 3.5 years in jail: A timeline of key developments in fodder scam case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad was on Saturday sentenced to three and a half years in prison and fined Rs 5 lakh by a special CBI court in the second fodder scam case.

On 23 December, 2017, the special CBI court had convicted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and 15 others in a case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury in Bihar between 1990 and 1994. The former chief minister of Bihar has been lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi since his conviction in the second case.

The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Saturday after being postponed twice this week.

Here is a timeline of the key developments in the case:

