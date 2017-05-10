You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution stayed: Full text of India's statement to the International Court of Justice

Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution stayed: Full text of India's statement to the International Court of Justice

IndiaFP StaffMay, 10 2017 08:03:55 IST

The International Court of Justice on Tuesday stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "spying".

The order by the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) came a day after India approached it against the death sentence handed down to Jadhav by Pakistan's Field General Court Martial last month, official sources said. India, in its appeal to the ICJ, accused Pakistan of "egregious" violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy but Pakistan claimed to have arrested him from Balochistan on 3 March, 2016.

Read the full text of India's appeal below:

Proceedings instituted by the Republic of India against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 8 May, 2017 by Firstpost on Scribd

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: May 10, 2017 08:03 am | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 08:03 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 10GL Vs DD
2May 11MI Vs KXIP
3May 12DD Vs RPS
4May 13GL Vs SRH
5May 13KKR Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores