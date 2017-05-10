Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution stayed: Full text of India's statement to the International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice on Tuesday stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "spying".

The order by the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) came a day after India approached it against the death sentence handed down to Jadhav by Pakistan's Field General Court Martial last month, official sources said. India, in its appeal to the ICJ, accused Pakistan of "egregious" violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy but Pakistan claimed to have arrested him from Balochistan on 3 March, 2016.

Read the full text of India's appeal below:

Proceedings instituted by the Republic of India against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 8 May, 2017 by Firstpost on Scribd

