Kiren Rijiju says there is huge gap between India's cyber warfare capability, capacity

New Delhi: There is a huge gap in India's capability and capacity when it comes to cyber warfare and it is imperative to narrow down this difference to discourage cyber attackers, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Summit on Cyber and Network Security organised by industry chamber Assocham, Rijiju said: "During the briefings and understanding of how prepared we are with our security officers, I realise that the more we are exposed to this world, the more vulnerable we have become.

"I am not discrediting our capability but the reality is what is India's capability and what is our capacity, there is a huge gap."

He noted that governments across the globe have been discharging their duties and carrying out constitutional obligations but they alone can never secure the world.

"Governments can provide the cover security by deploying police and paramilitary forces but both private agencies, especially the business communities and the government in the larger context, are just partners and need to work accordingly," Rijiju added.

Talking about the need for spreading awareness among citizens, he said it was easier for countries having an authoritarian system to frame and enforce laws but that was not the case with India where there was rule of law and not rule by law.

He said both individual freedom and privacy were very important but it cannot be unqualified as everything overrides when it comes to national interest and security.

Pointing out that the primary responsibility of making laws and policies rests with the Parliament, the minister said: "When it comes to national security, I personally feel that national interest overrides everything. We are being authorised by the sovereign people of this nation, we have a primary responsibility to frame laws.

"So all this scenario in which we live, we must understand that there are fundamental rights but equally there are fundamental duties."

He said the launch of 'Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems' (CCTNS) was a major step in terms of securing the nation.

"It is a huge jump in terms of our dream to secure our citizens, assets and national security. It will be further linked with various authorities, judiciary in the courts, in the jails with all police stations, and everything be it the name of crime, criminal, case should be ready at a click of a mouse, thereby making our security system very robust," he added.