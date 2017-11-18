Kerala 'love jihad' case: NIA records Hadiya's statement, to submit report to Supreme Court on 27 Nov

Kottayam: A team of investigators attached to the Kochi unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday recorded statements of 24-year-old Hadiya, a Hindu woman, who converted to Islam.

Hadiya alias Akhila had embraced Islam last year and married Shafin Jahan.

The marriage had been challenged in the high court by Hadiya's father, who also alleged that her husband had links with terror group Islamic State.

Subsequently, the high court annulled the marriage.

As the case reached the Supreme Court, Jahan pleaded before it to cancel the NIA probe into their marriage. The apex court had ordered the probe.

The NIA team has also taken statement of Jahan.

The investigative agency has been asked to submit their report in this case to the apex court on 27 November.

The Supreme Court has asked Hadiya's father, Asokan, to present her in the court on the day to obtain her views on her marriage with Jahan.

Hadiya will be presented before the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who will ascertain her views in open court.