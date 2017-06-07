Kashmir unrest: Army foils infiltration bid in Machil sector, two militants killed

Srinagar: Two militants were gunned down when the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said on Wednesday.

#FLASH J&K: Total of 2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Machil sector. pic.twitter.com/ZnVoTjHI3U — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

The incident took place late night on Tuesday when troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) noticed a group of militants trying to infiltrate into the Valley from across the border in Machil sector under the cover of darkness, the army official said.

Troops engaged the heavily-armed militants and killed two of them. Search operations to track down other members of the group were going on, the official said.

This is the third infiltration bid foiled by the Army in north Kashmir in the past fortnight.

On 26 May, two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector to carry out an attack on the soldiers were killed.

Six more militants were killed in the same sector next day when they attempted to sneak into the Valley from across the border.

With inputs from PTI