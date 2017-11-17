You are here:
Kashmir: One policeman killed, another injured after militants open fire at a team in Zakura

IndiaPTINov, 17 2017 19:10:53 IST

Srinagar: A policeman was killed and another injured in an attack by militants in Zakura area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Representational image. AFP

Three militants travelling in a car opened fire at a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road, killing sub-inspector Imran Tak and injuring to a special police officer (SPO), a police official said.

The official said the police team managed to intercept the car and apprehended one militant, but two others fled from the scene.

A hunt has been launched to track down the two militants, he added.


Published Date: Nov 17, 2017 07:10 pm | Updated Date: Nov 17, 2017 07:10 pm


