Kashganj violence: Home ministry seeks report from Uttar Pradesh govt on communal clashes that killed one

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the communal clashes in Kasganj, where one person was killed and two others were injured, an official said.

In a communication, the Home Ministry asked the state government to send a comprehensive report about the violence that started last Friday, and the steps taken to restore peace in Kasganj and its adjoining areas.

The state government has also been asked to provide details about the steps taken to punish those involved in the violence, the official said.

Besides the death of one person and injury to two others, at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched during the clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Republic Day.

As many as 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence while security forces were maintaining a tight vigil.