Karti Chidambaram granted bail by Delhi HC: Timeline of events in INX Media case

New Delhi: Following is the chronology of events of the INX Media corruption case in which Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was on Friday granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

15 May, 2017: CBI files FIR alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union Finance minister.

16 June: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration, under the Union Home Ministry, issues look out circular (LOC) against Karti.

10 August: Madras HC stays the LOCs issued against Karti and four others.

14 August: SC stays Madras HC order staying Centre's LOC issued against Karti.

18 August: SC asks Karti to appear before the CBI on 23 August.

22 September: CBI tells SC that Karti was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts.

8 December: Karti moves SC challenging summons issued by the CBI in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

31 January, 2018: SC remands back to Madras HC the pleas relating to the issuance of LOCs against Karti and others.

16 February: Karti's CA S Bhaskararaman arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his "ill-gotten wealth" in India and abroad.

28 February: Karti is arrested by the CBI at the Chennai airport and brought to Delhi. Delhi court sends him to one-day police custody.

1 March: Karti sent to five-day CBI custody.

5 March: Karti challenges in the SC the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case.

6 March: Special court remands him to three-day CBI custody. His plea for bail in CBI case adjourned to 9 March.

9 March: Special court sends him to three more days of police custody in the CBI case.

12 March: Special court sends Karti to 12-days judicial custody till 24 March. Declines his plea for early hearing of his bail plea. Subsequently, on the same day, he moves Delhi HC seeking bail in the corruption case.

13 March: Delhi HC seeks the CBI's response on his bail plea. Karti's CA S Bhaskararaman granted bail in the corruption case by the special court.

16 March: Delhi HC reserves order on Karti's bail plea in INX Media corruption case.

23 March: Delhi HC grants bail to Karti in the INX Media corruption case.