Karni Sena national secretary Suraj Pal Amu arrested in Gurugram for anti-Padmaavat violence

Gurugram: The national secretary of the Shree Karni Sena, Suraj Pal Amu, was on Friday arrested by the Gurugram police for the anti-Padmaavat violence, a police official said.

The outfit's leader was detained on Thursday for questioning and placed under arrest this morning on charges of breaching peace in the city. He has been sent to a four-day judicial custody, Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Ravinder Kumar said.

On Wednesday, a mob attacked a school bus with 20 to 25 children onboard, where hundreds of violent protesters took to roads torching vehicles and destroying public property to oppose the film's release.

The protests were led by the Karni Sena which has alleged that history had been distorted in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama.

However, the police have not named the Karni Sena in the FIR registered in connection with the attack on the school bus and the torching of a Haryana Roadways bus on Sohna road.

"Suraj Pal Amu was detained on charges of apprehension of breach of peace and tranquillity of an area. He had also tried to meet his supporters at the MG Road. He was detained from his residence at DLF area in view of the law and order situation," Kumar said.

The situation in Gurugram is peaceful and under control and the administration has appealed to residents not to pay heed or spread rumours and follow the prohibitory orders, the officer said.

"Earlier, 31 protesters were arrested for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144. Of them, 18 were charged with torching a Haryana Roadways bus and pelting the school bus with stones," Kumar said.