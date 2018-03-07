Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stabbed in Bengaluru office; accused Tejas Sharma held

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed multiple times in his Bengaluru office on Wednesday morning and is reportedly in a critical situation, media reports said. Accused Tejas Sharma, who hails from Tumkur, has been arrested, CNN-News 18 reported.

Justice Shetty was rushed to Mallya Hospital near the Lokayukta office and is in the intensive care unit. Police have begun interrogation of Sharma. According to The Hindu, Sharma had entered the office at 12.45 pm on the excuse of lodging a complaint and after five minutes, the staff outside heard screams. When they rushed in, they found Shetty lying in a pool of blood.

An eyewitness told News 18 that his condition is very bad. According to him, the police arrived at the spot 10 minutes after the incident. According to CNN-News 18, the metal detector was not working and the gunman was not present at the gate when the incident took place.

A person stabbed the Lokayukta in Bengaluru, the accused has been taken into custody: Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/4CAqrokufX — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

#BREAKING -- Karnataka Lokayukta Stabbed: Karnataka CM @siddaramaiah and Home Minister headed to the hospital where the Lokayukta is admitted pic.twitter.com/Ir7pnMwTOZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 7, 2018

Bengaluru: Visual of the person who stabbed the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty at his office in Bengaluru. He has been taken into custody by the police. pic.twitter.com/QeaVd9QL6y — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah visited Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital to meet Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty, ANI reported. Siddaramaiah told the media that there is a gunman provided to the Lokayukta as per law but the gunman was outside and the government will now look at the security lapses.

Congress condemned the incident and said, "This is a very sad incident...We need to know the intention behind the incident. We are very serious about Lokayukta, we have some of the very senior people in the post. We will certainly take an action." Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy told reporters that Shetty is out of danger, The Times of India reported.

The report also mentioned how former prime minister and JD(S) national president said that the Congress government has been trying to kill the institution of Lokayukta and this attack is just one single blow.

Times Now, meanwhile, reported that the Congress party received flak for saying that the "Justice should have been careful".