Jharkhand lynching: Locals block roads, demand arrest of guilty

Jamshedpur: Agitated locals on Friday protested the lynching of three persons in Nagadih and blocked the Bistupur-Station road, demanding arrest of those involved.

Altogether, six persons were lynched on Thursday by villagers in Seraikela-Kharswan district after they suspected them of being child lifters.

While three persons were beaten to death in Sosomoli and Shobhapur villages under Rajnagar police station area, as many were lynched in Nagadih, within the limits of Bagbera police station.

Protesting against the incident, hundreds of locals blocked the main road between Jugsalai roundabout and Bistupur-Station road, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.

The locals also put up road blockades at several other places in Jugsalai and Bagbera, including Bagbera chowk, disrupting traffic movement.

The situation is under control and negotiations are on with the protesters to withdraw the blockade, police said.

Seraikela sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Dubey said that the situation is peaceful today and adequate security

forces, and magistrate have been deputed to maintain law and order in the area.

Locals in Musaboni under Ghatsila sub-division also took out procession demanding the arrest of the villagers involved in the killing.

The procession was later withdrawn following assurances by the administration to look into their demands.