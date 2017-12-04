Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants, one army personnel killed after attack on envoy in Qazigund area

Srinagar: Two militants and a soldier were killed on Monday while another soldier was injured during an encounter that broke out in Qazigund area of south Kashmir after militants opened fire on an army vehicle, police said.

Militants opened fire on an army convoy, which was on its way to Srinagar, at Qazigund, a police official said.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants. The search operation turned into an encounter with militants, the official said.

He said two unidentified militants and a soldier were killed in the exchange of fire and another soldier was injured.

The operation was underway when last reports were received, he added.