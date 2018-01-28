Jammu and Kashmir police registers FIR against army personnel in Shopian firing

Srinagar: Army personnel were mentioned in an FIR registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with a firing incident in Shopian district that left two persons dead and nine injured, officials said.

The personnel belong to the 10 Garhwal unit of the army and include a Major rank officer have been mentioned in the FIR, they said.

The case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), the officials said.

Two youth were killed and nine others injured allegedly in army firing at Ganovpora in Shopian on Saturday when a stonepelting mob targeted a convoy.

The Mehbooba Mufti-led state government has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident even as a defence spokesman maintained that the soldiers opened firing in self defence.