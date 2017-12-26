You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: Top JeM commander Noor Mohammad Tantrey killed in Pulwama; encounter still underway

26 Dec, 2017

Srinagar: Noor Mohammad, a top Jaish-e-Mohammad militant, was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an army official.

"The Divisional Commander of JeM Noor Mohammad Tantrey alias Noor Trali was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Samboora area of Pulwama," the official said.

He said the body of the militant has been recovered along with a weapon.


The official said the operation was still in progress.


