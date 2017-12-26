Jammu and Kashmir: Top JeM commander Noor Mohammad Tantrey killed in Pulwama; encounter still underway

Srinagar: Noor Mohammad, a top Jaish-e-Mohammad militant, was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an army official.

"The Divisional Commander of JeM Noor Mohammad Tantrey alias Noor Trali was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Samboora area of Pulwama," the official said.

He said the body of the militant has been recovered along with a weapon.

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Pulwama; One terrorist killed, search operation underway. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/QG5ZuuF54c — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

The official said the operation was still in progress.