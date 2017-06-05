Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF jawans thwart suicide attack in Bandipora, 4 militants killed

Srinagar: Four militants were killed on Monday morning in a retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4:10 am by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.

Terrorists tried storming camp around 3:30 am to execute a fidayeen attack.Thwarted,4 terrorists gunned down:Yogesh Kumar,Sub Inspector CRPF pic.twitter.com/asat2HeUKR — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

Weapons seized from the Four killed terrorists who were trying to carry out a suicide attack on CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora of J&K pic.twitter.com/Jytj9VqX78 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

WATCH: CRPF jawans raise 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans after thwarting suicide attack attempt by fidayeen terrorists on camp in Bandipora,J&K pic.twitter.com/r0ileu4MRR — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

He said the firing was retaliated by the guards even as police reinforcement was rushed to the scene of gun battle. "Four militants were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," the official said. "Four militants were killed in retaliatory fire by troops of 45 battalion of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police at Sumbal in Bandipora district during a suicidal attack by the militants on CRPF camp there," a police spokesman said in Srinagar.

The spokesman added the attack was effectively repulsed. The Sumbal camp of the CRPF is the headquarter of 45th battalion which was headed by Chetan Kumar Cheeta who survived despite taking nine bullets while fighting militants in Bandipora district last year.

He said four AK rifles, one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the slain militants. Confirming the incident, J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted, "45 Bn @crpfindia/@JmuKmrPolice killed 4 terrorists at Sumbal #Bandipore who were attempting suicidal attack on CRPF camp. #JaiHind"

Earlier on 3 June, at least two army personnel were killed and four injured in attack by terrorists on Army convoy in the Qazigund district. In another incident, at least one civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Poonch sector.

The Pakistani Army had earlier initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control in the Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors on Thursday in which two civilians were injured.

