Jammu and Kashmir: BSF jawan killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along border in RS Pura sector

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was on Thursday killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing and shelling along the International Border (IB) in RS Pura sector of Jammu.

The firing and shelling on the border outposts and civilian areas in RS Pura sector started at 9 pm on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

"BSF troops are giving a befitting reply," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Arun Manhas said.

One BSF personnel died in the heavy shelling, Manhas said.

Shells fired by Pakistan landed in Arnia belt and hit several villages as well.

"The district administration has asked all its officers to remain in the state of highest preparedness in view of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan," he said.

However, the villagers have not been evacuated so far, he said.