You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Gunfight ensues after militants attack BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; one CRPF personnel injured

India FP Staff Mar 15, 2018 20:17:50 IST

A CRPF personnel was injured in a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulawama district following a foiled terrorist attack at Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anwar Khan on Thursday, media reports said. 

While Khan escaped the attack unscathed, one of his personal security officers (PSO) was injured, the police said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police are engaged in a gun battle with the terrorist after they cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the militants, TV channel India Today reported.

Speaking to the media, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid confirmed that security forces believe at least three armed militants are holed up in the area. The incident occurred at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, Constable Bilal Ahmad received a "grazing injury on the leg", the official added.

According to a report in The Times of India, the terrorists attempted to snatch the service weapon from his personal security officers but were foiled.

The official added that the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, and is in stable condition.

With inputs from agencies

 


Published Date: Mar 15, 2018 20:17 PM | Updated Date: Mar 15, 2018 20:17 PM

Also See






9 Months Episode 1 Part 1 | Bringing your baby home: Checklist for new parents



Top Stories




Cricket Scores