Gunfight ensues after militants attack BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; one CRPF personnel injured

A CRPF personnel was injured in a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulawama district following a foiled terrorist attack at Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anwar Khan on Thursday, media reports said.

J&K: One security personnel who was injured in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama, identified as CT.Pradeep Kumar of 110 Bn CRPF. He received a bullet injury in his right shoulder. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018

While Khan escaped the attack unscathed, one of his personal security officers (PSO) was injured, the police said.

The Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police are engaged in a gun battle with the terrorist after they cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the militants, TV channel India Today reported.

Speaking to the media, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid confirmed that security forces believe at least three armed militants are holed up in the area. The incident occurred at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, Constable Bilal Ahmad received a "grazing injury on the leg", the official added.

According to a report in The Times of India, the terrorists attempted to snatch the service weapon from his personal security officers but were foiled.

The official added that the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, and is in stable condition.

With inputs from agencies