Infiltration bid in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir, one soldier and three terrorists killed

An infiltration bid has been foiled in Naugam sector in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reports. One soldier lost his life while three terrorists were killed. Weapons were recovered from the terrorists and the operation is still underway.

#UPDATE One more terrorist gunned down by security forces in J&K's Naugam sector, taking the total to 3. Weapons recovered, ops continue. — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

“Alert troops foil another infiltration bid in Naugam sector. Two terrorists have been killed, while one soldier has been martyred," an Army official said. This is the second infiltration incident in the state in less than 24 hours as two jawans were injured in an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector too.

According to NDTV, the army foiled an infiltration bid as five to six terrorists were trying to infiltrate across the LoC in Uri. On Wednesday, three heavily-armed militants were killed in a gun battle in the Kupwara district as the army foiled the third major infiltration bid in less than a fortnight along the LoC in north Kashmir. Troops guarding the LoC had noticed a group of militants trying to sneak into the valley under the cover of darkness in the Machil sector. On 26 May, the army had killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into the Uri sector to carry out an attack on Indian soldiers. Six more militants were killed in the same sector next day when they attempted to sneak in from across the LoC. Meanwhile, army chief General Bipin Rawat told ANI that the "condition in Kashmir will improve soon." With inputs from PTI