Indian Army Major, three soliders killed in cross-LoC firing near Keri sector in Jammu and Kashmir; one injured

Pakistani troops opened fire on an Indian Army patrol, killing a major and three soldiers, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.

The firing took place around 12:15 pm, an army officer said, reported PTI. In the sudden firing, the Army Major and three soldiers were killed, the officer further added. Indian troops were retaliating effectively, the officer said.

According to aTimes of India report, "an 'area domination patrol' of the 2 Sikh battalions deployed in the Keri sector, under the 120 Infantry Brigade, was underway when it came under fire from Pakistan army posts at about 12.15 pm".

"The major and two soldiers were killed in the shelling, while another soldier was injured. Our soldiers responded effectively," the report quoted an officer as saying.

Further details are awaited, he added.