Indian Army kills two Pakistani soldiers to foil a BAT attack on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Monday evening killed two Pakistani soldiers in a counter offensive strike on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector to foil a Border Action Team (BAT) attack from the Pakistani side.

Defence sources said in Srinagar on Tuesday: "Special forces of the army targeted the Pakistani troopers along the Uri LoC (Line of Control) yesterday."

"Inflicting casualties on the Pakistani troopers, a convoy of three vehicles was attacked by our troopers in which two Pakistani troopers were killed and four injured," the source said.

"The weekly run of the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service was cancelled on Monday as our troopers were carrying out a major counter offensive strike to pre-empt any BAT attack from the Pakistani side," it added.

The defence sources said commandos of Indian Army had taken position at a vantage point on the LoC overlooking the Chakothi-Muzaffarabad road in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on Monday.

The sources said the counter offensive operation strike was carried out by the Indian Army as it had actionable information that the militants assisted by Pakistani Army were planning a BAT attack on the Indian soldiers in Uri sector.

Last week, Indian Army had killed two Pakistani soldiers while foiling an attack by the BAT at Uri sector.

The latest round of retaliatory actions between the two armies started on 1 May when two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated by a Pakistan Army's BAT in Poonch sector.

In revenge of the act, Indian Army launched a punitive strike on 9 May and destroyed two Pakistan Army bunkers across the LoC. On 23 May, the army also released a video of the military action that showed heavy artillery destroying bunkers and shelters.