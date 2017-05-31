India and Spain sign seven MoUs: Cyber security and renewable energy prime areas of cooperation

Madrid: India and Spain on Wednesday signed seven agreements, including on cooperation in cyber security and renewable energy, following talks in Madrid between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted:

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in cyber security.

A second MoU was signed on cooperation in renewable energy.

Three other MoUs were signed on cooperation in organ transplantation, technical cooperation in civil aviation, and between the Foreign Service Institute of India and the Diplomatic Academy of Spain.

Two agreements were also signed on transfer of sentenced persons and waiving of visas for diplomatic passport holders.

Earlier in the day, addressing the media ahead of his talks with Rajoy, Modi said terrorism posed the biggest challenge to the world and the fight against this menace formed a key element of India-Spain ties.

He said his visit to Spain would add fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

Modi arrived here from Germany on Tuesday on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe that will also take him to Russia and France.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Spain in nearly 30 years since Rajiv Gandhi paid a trip in 1988. Modi and Rajoy last met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Turkey in November 2015.

The following is the full list of MoUs signed by Modi and Rajoy: