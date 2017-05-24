I-T Department to grill Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in benami property case

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in connection with a "benami" property case.

An I-T official requesting anonymity told IANS: "We have summoned Misa and her husband Shailesh Kumar for questioning on 6 and 7 June."

On 16 May, the I-T Department raided 22 places in and around Delhi in connection with the alleged benami property deals involving Lalu Prasad and his children — Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, health minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Besides the RJD supremo, the I-T raids were also conducted at the residence of party MP PC Gupta as well as several businessmen and real estate agents in Delhi and Haryana's Gurugram and Rewari.

The I-T Department's action comes in the wake of allegations made by former Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Modi has alleged involvement of Lalu Prasad and his three children — Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti — in corrupt land deals.