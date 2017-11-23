Himanta Biswa Sarma clarifies 'cancer is divine justice' remark, says he was referring to concept of 'karma'

The war of words over Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks that cancer is "divine justice for sins" intensified on Twitter on Thursday.

After P Chidambaram condemned the statement on Twitter, Sarma re-tweeted the tweet and clarified that his statement had been distorted and that he was simply talking about the Hindu idea of karma.

Sarma also taunted Chidambaram claiming that the Congress does not allow discussions on Hindu philosophy.

Sir, please do not distort. Simply I said that Hinduism believe in karmic law and human sufferings are linked to karmic deficiency of past life.Don’t you belief that too?Of course in your party I do not know whether Hindu philosophy can be discussed at all https://t.co/P7CMBIRCYQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2017

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal too joined the bandwagon, tweeting that Sarma, a former Congressman, who is now a minister in Assam's BJP government is "divine injustice."

Hemanta Biswa Sarma says that cancer is divine justice for sins committed . That such a person is minister is divine injustice . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) November 23, 2017

Sarma on Tuesday had said that some people suffer from life-threatening diseases such as cancer because of sins committed in the past which he called "divine justice".

"God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice," Sarma said.

"In this lifetime or in our previous life, or perhaps my father or mother... perhaps that young man did not do but his father has done something wrong. It is mentioned even in Gita, Bible about the outcome of one's actions. No point in being sad... all will get the outcome of this life's actions in this life only. That divine justice always will be there. Nobody can escape the divine justice that will happen," he added.

