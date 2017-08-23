Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers collect weapons, issue threats ahead of verdict in rape case

Ahead of the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Punjab Director General of Police (law and order), in an alert to all Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), Inspector Generals (IGs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), warned that Dera followers are collecting petrol, diesel, sharp-edged weapons and stones, according to The Times of India.

DGP Hardeep Dhillon, in his warning letter, said that Dera followers were keeping drums filled with petrol and diesel, sharp-edged weapons and stones at Naam Charcha Ghars, where their prayer ceremonies are held in Faridkot.

Another report in Outlook said that Dera followers have even issued violent threats against India and footage of them in Panipat showed them armed with batons.

Hundreds of the followers have also arrived in Panchkula and camped near the courthouse where the judgment will be pronounced. The Panchkula town administration has asked petrol pump owners to prevent open sale of fuel to people.

The special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the judgement in the rape case against Rahim on 25 August and the chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect has been asked to appear in person.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been accused by a former female follower of raping her more than once inside the sprawling Dera campus, on the outskirts of Sirsa town in Haryana, 260 km from Chandigarh.

The CBI investigated the matter against the godman. The sect management has been refuting all charges against Singh, according to IANS.

Despite murder, conspiracy and rape charges against him, Singh enjoys Z-category security from the Haryana Police and moves around in a fleet of bullet-proof luxury SUVs.

He has millions of followers in Haryana, Punjab and various other places.

The authorities in Punjab and Haryana had asked the police in both states to be on alert. A two-day ban — on 24 and 25 August — has been imposed on vehicular movement on roads near Haryana's Panchkula district court complex in view of the verdict, PTI had reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Panchkula Ashok Kumar had said that elaborate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area. Roads adjoining the district court complex and the dividing road of Sectors 1 and 2 will remain closed for the two days, he had said.

The dividing road of Sectors 1 and 6, the road from Old Panchkula to Tank Chowk traffic lights and Majri Chowk road under the flyover would also remain closed, the officer had said.

He had said that people have been appealed to not use these routes and cooperate with the administration.

Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula Gauri Parashar Joshi has directed the managers of all government and private guest and rest houses not to make new bookings without police verification and approval of the additional deputy commissioner.

They would also make sure that the identity of the people who are already staying at these guest houses are verified by the police, she had said.

The deputy commissioner had said that a report of the verification would be submitted to the additional deputy commissioner.

Stern action would be taken against those found violating these instructions, she had said. Two control rooms have been set up in view of the possibility of any "emergent" situation.

