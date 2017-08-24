You are here:
Ram Rahim Singh rape case hearing LIVE: Sirsa cordoned off; Internet services suspended for 72 hours

IndiaFP StaffAug, 24 2017 17:01:27 IST
  • 17:01 (IST)

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief is a controversy's child: Here's why

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan is no strager to controversies. The flamboyant godman dressed in flashy, taut clothes has kicked up severl storms as his following swelled by the thousands. From rape charges to murder conspiracy to forced castration of followers, the so called spiritual guru has been in news for all the wrong reasons. 

    • In 2015, Singh fell into a controversy when then Censor board chief Leela Samson alleged that the governement was forcing her to pass every new film. The film in question was Singh's Messenger of God, of which he is the lead actor, director, singer, choreograper , producer, and perhaps a few more things. 
    • In 2014, the Dera chief was accused of forcefully castrating over 400 followers. The castration was done to safeguard sadhvis (women followers) from possible sexual advances.
    • In 2014, reports of arms training at the sect headquarters surfaced, after which the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered that the activities of the group should be monitored periodically.
    • In 2007, Singh faced widespread outrage from the Sikh community for having dressed like the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh in a commercial. 
    • In 2002, a journalist with a vernacular language newspaper, Poora Sach was shot dead for allegedy writing about the illegal activities of the sect. Singh is a suspect in the case and the case is still pending in a CBI trial court. 

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Sirsa, Chandigarh, Panchkula converted into fortresses as thousands of paramilitary, police personnel deployed

    More than 15,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Punjab and Haryana ahead tomorrow's verdict by a Panchkula court verdict in a sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a Union home Mministry official said today.

     
    As many as 150 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the two states to assist the police forces in maintaining law and order, he said.
     
    One paramilitary company comprises over 100 personnel. 

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Haryana transport buses plowing on 150 routes suspended 

    Haryana Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended all government buses on 150 bus routes to neighbouring states from today midnight till tomorrow, ANI reported. 

  • 16:34 (IST)

    In pictures: Dera followers out on streets in Sirsa; security tightened

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Punjab govt declares holiday tomorrow ahead Dera chief's verdict

  • 16:23 (IST)

    Sirsa cordoned off: Police barricades NH-9 in Sirsa to curtail flow of mob; only emergency cars allowed

    India Today TV reported that the national Highway 9 has been barricaded by the police since Thursday afternoon and no more vehiles are being allowed to enter Sirsa, the seat of the Dera Sacha Sauda cult. The police has also deployed an ambulance near the highway as a precautionary measure. 

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Security forces use drones for surveillance os over 2.5 lakh Dera followers gather in Panchkula

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Provide additional forces ahead of Dera chief verdict, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Centre

    Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to provide additional forces ahead of a judgment by a CBI court in a rape case against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The High Court, acting tough against Haryana for its apparent "failure" to maintain law and order, took the call ahead of the special Panchkula CBI court's verdict on Friday.

    The court's observation came when the petitioner's counsel Ravinder Singh Dhull said more than 1.5 lakh Dera followers have already reached Panchkula city despite prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

    Apprehending violence in case the court's judgment went against the sect chief on Friday, a Division Bench of acting Chief Justice Surinder Singh Saron and Justice Avneesh Jhingan said they "did not want a situation similar to the Jat reservation stir". — IANS

  • 15:41 (IST)

    Hospitals too, put on high alert

    "Hospitals have also been put on alert for the next three days. The Haryana health department has reserved 100 beds and have also deputed additional at the Panchkula civil hospital. Apart from this, 30 ambulances have also been stationed in Panchkula," The Indian Express reported.

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Security personnel have cordoned off approaches to the CBI special court in Panchkula as a precaution. 

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Song on HC hearing circulated on WhatsApp

    ‘High court peshi jatt di, seal ho gaya Chandigarh saara (All of Chandigarh had to be sealed as Jatt was to appear in court), a video parodying the self-styled godman is circulating on Whatsapp, according to Hindustan Times

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Meet the the man behind MSG cult

    Firstpost author Ajay Singh recalls a previous interview with Dera Sacha Sauda . "Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s sartorial style, his antics, his expensive cars, motorcycles and his idiosyncrasies in movies and music can hardly be called impressive. Yet he has an impressive following of underdogs and a section of elites as well."

    Read the full article here 

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Mobile data, govt bus services temporarily suspended in Chandigarh, Panchkula

    In order to rule in rumour mongers ahead of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's verdict, Punjab and Haryana administration has suspended mobile internet services. Government bus service has also been temporarily suspended to rein in the number of people pouring in Panchkula. 

  • 15:05 (IST)

    Someone will pay if our guru is indicted: Dera supporters

    The flamboyant Dera Sacha Sauda chief's followers, who are no different than Rampal's army, are getting ready for a showdown with the security forces of Punjab and Haryana.

    Anticipating the worst, an indictment of the Dera chief, both sides — the police and the devotees — are preparing for a confrontation. The devotees say an adverse verdict is "out of question". Women devotees of the charismatic leader are a raucous lot, brandishing lathis and warning that "somebody will pay" if the chief is indicted.

    Read the full report here

  • 15:00 (IST)

    In Pictures: Ram Rahim Singh's supporters gather up in Panchkula

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Haryana govt deploys surveillance drones ahead of verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief

  • 14:53 (IST)

    53 CRPF companies, 50,000 Haryana Police personnels deployed

  • 14:49 (IST)

    DGP Punjab says Dera followers gathering weapons ahead of verdict: Here's a copy of police chief's letter 

  • 14:47 (IST)

    HC keeping close watch on situation, directs IB to provide input to state govt

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Security arrangements in Punjab and Haryana at a glance

    One man, a suspect in rape case, and two states have poured in resources to ensure that law and order situation remanins in control. CRPF companies, rapid action force and thousands of police officers are deployed. Here is an infograph on the arrangements by the two state governments.

  • 14:36 (IST)

    22 Trains cancelled in Haryana ahead of tomorrow's verdict

  • 14:26 (IST)

    As Dera supporters threaten of repercussions, Ram Rahim appeals to followers to maintain calm

  • 14:19 (IST)

    Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 'Insaan'?

    'Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan', aka 'Messenger of God,' is a self-styled godman, who took over as the chief of a spiritual sect called Dera Sacha Sauda in 1990. 

    He enjoys considerable influence in Punjab and Haryana amid lakhs of supporters who call themselves 'premis'. Over the years, Ram Rahim has built an image of a social reformer and a 'messemger of peace' by doling out funds for various cleanliness drives and blood donation camps, Hindustan Times reported. 

    The clout of the godman is such that despite murder, conspiracy and rape charges against him, he enjoys Z-category security from the Haryana Police and moves around in a fleet of bullet-proof luxury SUVs. 

  • 14:07 (IST)

    What is the case against Ram Rahim Singh?

    The allegations against the self-styled godman surfaced in 2006 as anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two former female follower. The victim accused the Dera chief of raping her more than once inside the sprawling Dera campus, on the outskirts of Sirsa town in Haryana, 260 km from Chandigarh, leading to a CBI investigation.

    The sect management has been refuting all charges against Singh.

  • 14:01 (IST)

    Dera chief announces he will appear on court

    "I have always respected the law. Despite pain in my back, I will obey the law and must visit the court," Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh tweeted. The court has asked the sect chief to appear in the court in person, in a case relating to sexual harassment which has been going on since 2007.

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Curfew like restrictions imposed in Panchkula, Chandigarh ahead of Dera Sacha Sauda chief verdict

    Two states, Haryana and Punjab have been put on high alert and prohibitory orders are imposed, due to the hearing of a rape case on self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The authorities have not ruled out taking Army's help to maintain law and order as lakhs of Ram Rahim's supporters have thronged Panchkula to show solidarity to their guru. 

    With the arrival of Dera followers, including women, in Chandigarh's neighbouring city Panchkula, the Union Territory has been declared "sensitive".

Just a day ahead of the crucial judgment in a rape case against Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a special CBI court in Panchkula adjoining Chandigarh, curfew-like restrictions were imposed in both cities on Thursday.

The government was also mulling a ban on social media platforms in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh by banning mobile internet services in case the situation warrants.

Nearly two lakh sect followers have already descended on Panchkula and its nearby places from across the two states and its neighbouring areas.

Taking precautionary measures to discourage more followers from reaching Panchkula, Haryana Roadways has stopped plying buses bound for Chandigarh and Panchkula.

File image of self-styled godman, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan. AP

Official sources said no public or private bus or any transport vehicle is allowed beyond Ambala city, 45 km from Chandigarh.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has advised all ministers and legislators to remain stationed in their constituencies till August 25, the day of the verdict.

"Directions have been issued by Khattar to all the party MLAs to meet the Dera' followers in their respective constituencies and convince them to not to resort to violence in case the court verdict goes against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh," a senior Haryana Minister told IANS.

Suspense still prevailed on Thursday on whether the sect chief would appear in court on Friday.

Dera chief's counsel SK Garg told reporters: "The health of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has improved now. He was unwell for the quite some time."

As a precautionary measure the administration has declared a three-day holiday from Thursday in all schools in Chandigarh.

Likewise, the Haryana government has closed all colleges and libraries in Panchkula district till Friday.

In Punjab, prohibitory orders have been imposed and all schools and colleges in the state would be closed on August 25, a government spokesperson told IANS on Chandigarh.

He said a complete ban has been issued on carrying of firearms, with orders to shut down the private gun houses selling arms and ammunition to license holders, till the situation normalises.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who reviewed a security meeting here on Wednesday, directed authorities to withdraw 1,000 police personnel from VVIP security and deploy them to strengthen security in the state.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Ram Niwas said the government would also call the Indian Army, if the need arises, and even impose a curfew.

Exhorting the sect followers to keep faith in judiciary, he said directions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to initiate preventive steps according to the intelligence inputs being received.

A riot control room has been set up in Panchkula.

The Special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula has asked the sect chief to appear in the court on the day when it pronounces its verdict. The hearing in the case has been going on since 2007.

The sect chief, who has lakhs of followers in Punjab, Haryana, and other states, has been accused by a former female follower of raping her more than once inside the sprawling Dera campus on the outskirts of Sirsa town in Haryana, 260 km from Chandigarh.


Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 04:47 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 05:01 pm


