Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Educational institutions in Haryana to remain shut tomorrow ahead of sentencing

Chandigarh: In view of the prevailing tense situation, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed on Monday, a senior official said.

"All educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges and other institutions in the entire state, will remain closed tomorrow (Monday)," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas, said in an official release.

Haryana is on a high alert after violence in Panchkula and Sirsa on Friday left 38 people dead and over 250 injured following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula.

The quantum of sentence in the case will be pronounced by the court at Rohtak on Monday.

The Dera chief is now lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where the special CBI court judge will be flown from Chandigarh for the pronouncement of the sentence.

On Friday, the court had convicted the Dera chief in a rape case. In Rohtak, foolproof arrangements have been made and all routes leading to the jail have been sealed, DGP Sandhu said.

