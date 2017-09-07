Goods train derails near Khandala; causes cancellation of Pragati Express, others

Mumbai: Six wagons of a goods train derailed near Khandala on the Kalyan–Lonavala section on Thursday afternoon, resulting in cancellation of some long distance trains.

The wagons derailed between Monkey Hill and Khandala at 3.55 pm. The cancelled trains include Pragati Express, Deccan Queen — both Pune bound trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) — Sahyadri Express (CSMT-Kolhapur), and both up and down Mahalaxmi Express (CSMT-Kolhapur), said a release issued by the Central Railways.

This led to cancellation of multiple long distance trains, the release said. Besides these, a few trains have been diverted and short terminated due to the derailment, the release added.

"We are in the process of clearing the tracks," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.