Goods train derail in Chhatisgarh's Dantewada after Naxals upoort track; no injuries so far

Raipur: Six wagons and the locomotive of a goods train derailed on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday after Naxalites removed tracks to disrupt train traffic on the eve of a bandh called by them, an official said.

The Maoists uprooted tracks between Bhansi and Bacheli, leading to the derailment of six wagons and the engine of the goods train, a senior police official told PTI.

The train, loaded with iron ore, was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Kirandul, the official said, adding the incident took place around 7 pm in the forests under Bacheli police station limits, located about 450 kilometres from Raipur. There was no report of any casualties, he said.

A team of security personnel, including jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force and local police, and railway officials rushed to the spot to restore services, he said.

Officials said that the Maoists had called for a bandh in the region on Monday protesting against government policies.

In view of the bandh call, security forces had intensified search and combing operations in the Bastar region, the official added.