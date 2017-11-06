Gionee to announce eight bezel-less smartphones on 26 November in China

Chinese smartphone brand Gionee has announced that it plans to launch as many as eight bezel-less smartphones on 26 November. This information comes after a launch invite was shared on Weibo which showed eight phones with a full-screen display set to launch in Shenzhen China.

Tipster Evan Blass revealed the Gionne M7 Plus flagship phone recently by posting a couple of photos. However, he was mum on the specification and hardware aspect of the phone. But these last few weeks have seen a number of full-screen Gionee phones on GFXBench and TENAA according to a report by GizmoChina.

Gionee M7 Plus flagship, launching "soon." At 6.43", largest full-screen to date? Stainless steel + leather back (i.e. wireless charging?) pic.twitter.com/6W5oABjRE2 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 1, 2017

A phone with codename Gionee F6L had appeared on TENAA previously with 5.7-inch full-screen display. Gionee F205 was spotted on GFXBench which had a 5-inch HD+ display in an 18:9 aspect ratio and powered by a MediaTek MT6739 processor. With the launch of these eight 18:9 aspect ratio smartphones, Gionee will have the most number of full-screen display models.

Another device was spotted in September called as GN5007 on TENAA. It had a 5,000 mAh battery and bezel-less design. The GN5007 also packed in 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which could be further expanded by up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

Recently, Gionee showcased its first 'Made in India' smartphone today in Vizag. The company's F series, F103 was launched as the first Made in India phone by Foxconn in SriCity. The 'Made in India' device is available at a price of Rs 9,999 and sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 720 pixels of resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 processor and 2GB of RAM.