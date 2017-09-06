Gauri Lankesh murdered: AAP condemns killing, claims similar threat to Ashish Khetan

New Delhi: Condemning the ghastly murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, the AAP on Wednesday expressed fears that its key leader and former scribe Ashish Khetan could meet a similar fate for taking on extremist elements.

The AAP also criticised prime minister Narendra Modi stating that he "follows" those on social media who "spew venom", thus emboldening right-wing extremists.

AAP leader Ashutosh said that Lankesh was "silenced" the way rationalist thinkers Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, and Kannada writer MM Kalburgi were killed.

Lankesh, a journalist-activist, known for her Left-leaning outlook and forthright views against Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Khetan faces a similar threat for his reportage on right-wing extremists, but fell short of asking for security for the AAP leader.

Khetan had claimed to have received similar threats with the latest one on 13 May this year. Following this the scribe-turned-politician also approached the Supreme Court, seeking protection for his life.

In July, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition filed by Khetan alleging death threat from right-wing organisations and asked him to approach the Delhi High Court.

"Are the probe agencies waiting for Khetan to be killed? The Delhi Police and other agencies are not so naive to not know the people behind those sending death threats to Khetan," Singh said.

When asked whether the party was demanding security for Khetan, Singh said the probe agencies are well aware of what is to be done.

Referring to a tweet by one Twitter user who used inappropriate words against Lankesh after she was murdered, Singh said the person is followed by the prime minister on the social media website.

"Such things embolden right-wing extremists because when the PM follows them they get a message that they have the backing of the most powerful person of the country," Singh said.