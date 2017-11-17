Footballer-turned-militant Majid Irshad Khan returns home, surrenders in Kashmir's Anantnag: Cops say won't file any case

Footballer-turned-militant Majid Irshad Khan has surrendered to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, PTI reported. Reports added that Majid surrendered near an army camp in Kashmir's Anantnag. According to India Today, Khan is currently in the custody of the Indian Army.

A resident of Anantnag, Khan had joined the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) two weeks ago which was being seen as a sign of rising dissent among the Kashmiri youths and how the condition in the Valley might be spinning out of control. It was also said that him joining militancy could inspire other youths in the Valley to turn to militancy.

#FLASH: Anantnag's 20-year-old footballer who joined LeT recently, has surrendered before security forces in Kashmir (File pic) pic.twitter.com/1RdgVaH0SH — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2017

Though top police officials are silent over developments, family, friends and his associates working at a local NGO where Majid worked as a volunteer have heaved a sigh of relief.

Top police officials added that he would soon be handed over to his parents, and even though Majid was part of LeT for a few days, the government is unlikely to file a legal case against him or hand him a jail term for joining the militant group.

A top police officer, requesting anonymity, said he would not face any stern punishment because the government has decided to take a lenient view of his case. "We want to encourage more youth to comeback. We know that is difficult but we are happy with boys returning to home than getting needlessly and tragically killed," the officer told Firstpost.

Majid's father had told CNN-News18 that he cannot see anything bad happening to his only son and would pray for his son's safe return. Majid's father, a government employee, had suffered a minor stroke on learning that his son had joined LeT.

Off late, the police have arrested rather than killed three militants just near encounter sites when they did not fire at them. Sources say, the government would deal sensitively with Majid's case because they would like to make an example of him to lure more youth to spurn violence.

"We will have also to ensure his and his family security is not jeopardised," another top official said.

As Firspost had reported earlier, posters announcing Majid's recruitment had gone viral on social media, a standard practice among militant ranks regarding the new recruits. "Majid Irshad alias Abu Ishmayeel of Anantnag has joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)", it said.

Accompanied was a picture showing Majid flaunting an AK47 assault rifle. The poster sent shockwaves in his family, neighbourhood and friends' circle. Following that, Khan's parents, as well as friends, had pleaded with him both via media as well as, by posting messages on his Facebook wall.

Majid has been playing football since his schooldays, NDTV reported. "A shelf in his home displays all the trophies he has won - they include one from a tournament organised by the police in south Kashmir. "I am waiting for him. I want him to return... I want him to play football again," the report quoted his weeping mother as saying."

Majid was reportedly moved by the death of his 22-year-old militant friend Yawar Nisar from Anantnag's Sherpora locality. Nisar was killed by security forces in August this year, just 16 days after joining militancy, and could be one of the reasons behind Khan's decision to take arms.

According to the Firstpost article, in the last few months, security forces have launched a massive clampdown against home-grown militants, killing more than 180, the highest numbers in almost a decade.

But this massive clampdown has also backfired with an increase in the number of Kashmiri youth joining militancy.

Since July this year, at least 50 locals have joined the militancy, a majority of whom are from south Kashmir.

At least, 70 militants have been killed this year. However, there are another 150 active militants in the north and south Kashmir, suggests data available with the Jammu and Kashmir Police that was accessed by Firstpost.

With inputs from Mufti Islah