Assam floods: Death toll rises to 156; over 600 villages still under water

Guwahati: As many as 606 villages were under water and 4.5 lakh people still affected by floods in nine districts of Assam where the death toll has climbed to 156.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Dhubri district in flood related incident.

The third wave of devastating flood has so far claimed the lives of 72 persons across the state.

With these, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood related incidents in Assam went up to 156, including eight in Guwahati.

The ASDMA said 4.31 lakh people are affected at present in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Chirang, South Salmara, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon and Golaghat districts.

As per the report issued on Thursday, Morigaon is facing the brunt with 2.23 lakh affected, followed by Nagaon with over 80,000 people affected by the deluge.

Currently, 606 villages are under water and more than 40,000 hectares of crop areas are inundated, the ASDMA said.

Authorities are running 128 relief camps and distribution centres in six districts, where 25,129 people are taking shelter at present.

Currently, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri town, while its tributary, the Dhansiri, at Numaligarh in Golaghat is flowing above the red mark.