Five arrested in Delhi after shootout near Dwarka Mor Metro station; 12 pistols, 100 bullets recovered

Five people were arrested on Tuesday after a joint team of Delhi and Punjab police engaged in a shootout with suspected gang pf carjackers at a house near Dwarka Mor Metro Pillar 768, media reports said. No casualty was reported in the shootout. A large cache of weapons including 12 pistols and 100 bullets have been recovered from the site, Hindustan Times reported.

#Visuals from #Delhi: 5 people apprehended in a shootout with Delhi and Punjab police at Dwarka Mor Metro Pillar 768, no injuries reported. 12 pistols and 100 bullets recovered. pic.twitter.com/svB8dOaBbq — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

On Tuesday morning, Punjab police officials contacted their Delhi counterparts with information on the suspected criminals putting up at the house near Dwarka Mor metro. India TVsaid the firing started after the suspected gang of carjackers refused to surrender.

"Several rounds were fired, but no one was injured. Five people have been arrested," said the Delhi Police spokesperson.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the suspects were involved in several crimes including carjacking. Though five people have been caught, the police are still searching the area to look for one or more men who might have escaped.

Those who fled could be hiding in a nearby building, NDTV reported. The report said earlier this month, a 38-year-old gangster who was wanted by police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan was arrested after a brief shootout in Delhi.

Sources in the police were quoted by the report as saying that that since then, criminal gangs from Mewat (Haryana) and the surrounding areas have become active in Delhi, especially in the southern and outer areas of the city.

