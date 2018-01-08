You are here:
Blaze at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College, three fire engines rushed to spot; no casualties reported yet

India FP Staff Jan 08, 2018 12:38:22 IST

A massive fire broke out at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As per latest reports, the blaze is not under control yet.

Fire breaks out at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College. Twitter @ANI

According to India Today, the fire was reported at around 9.30 am in the administration block, which is located 200 to 300 metres away from the hospital building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The prinicpal's office, containing several crucial documents, has been damaged completely.

BRD Medical College was in the limelight for the latter half of 2017, when reports of nearly 30 infants dying due to lack of oxygen supply in 48 hours emerged in August. According to The Hindu, more than 1,000 infants have died during the year.


Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 12:17 PM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 12:38 PM

