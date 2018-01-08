Blaze at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College, three fire engines rushed to spot; no casualties reported yet

A massive fire broke out at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As per latest reports, the blaze is not under control yet.

#Gorakhpur: Fire broke out at principal office in Baba Raghav Das Medical College, three fire tenders rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/JacSNGzdXr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2018

According to India Today, the fire was reported at around 9.30 am in the administration block, which is located 200 to 300 metres away from the hospital building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The prinicpal's office, containing several crucial documents, has been damaged completely.

BRD Medical College was in the limelight for the latter half of 2017, when reports of nearly 30 infants dying due to lack of oxygen supply in 48 hours emerged in August. According to The Hindu, more than 1,000 infants have died during the year.