Fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound: Shiv Sena raises issue in Lok Sabha, demands judicial probe

IndiaIANS29 Dec, 2017 14:20:32 IST

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Friday demanded a judicial probe into the fire at a pub in Mumbai in which 14 persons were killed, while raising the issue in the Lok Sabha.

The building in which a massive fire broke out in Mumbai. PTI

The issue was first raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya who said the pub was illegal and demanded a fire audit of all such places.

Sawant, an MP from Mumbai South, said the Kamla Trade House, a posh business-cum-entertainment hub in Lower Parel area of south-central Mumbai, is in his Parliamentary constituency, and demanded a judicial probe into the fire.

"It is a very sad and a major incident. There should be a judicial probe in this issue. The pub belongs to the son of some commissioner..." he said.


"There should be a full probe of all such mills, which are being used for either commercial or residential purposes," he said.


