Farmers hold protest in Haryana to protest Madhya Pradesh firing

Chandigarh: Several farmer bodies on Monday held protests in Haryana over the killing of five persons in police firing during protests in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The farmers, who staged demonstrations in Panchkula, Rohtak and other places, demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the deaths and adequate compensation for the injured.

Senior Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh said it was unfortunate that the BJP had ignored its election promise of implementing the Swaminathan Commission report that recommends fixing the minimum support prices (MSP) for crops at levels at least 50 percent more than the weighted average cost of production.

"We want President's rule to be imposed in Madhya Pradesh. Those responsible for firing on farmers be tried for murder. The Swaminathan Commission report should be implemented without any delay and crop loans of farmers across the country must be waived," Singh said.

Several farmer organisations have been holding protests at various places in Haryana during the past few days over the Mandsaur incident.